Twitter slaps 'apartheid' label on Trump's Israeli-Palestine plan

On Tuesday, United States president Donald Trump outdoored what he said was a “Peace to Prosperity” plan for the protracted Israeli – Palestinian issue.

Reactions to the plan came in thick and fast from countries, diplomats, political and security watchers as well as people on social media platforms – Twitter and Facebook.

One word that was widely associated with the plan was “apartheid,” drawing parallels between the white-minority system that was deployed in South Africa till Mandela and others fought and brought the system down.

Apartheid is simply a social policy or racial segregation involving political and economic and legal discrimination against people who are not whites. It was a formal policy in South Africa till 1994. it is believed to have started in 1948.

According to the White House: “This Vision is the most realistic solution to a problem that has plagued the region for far too long.

“It creates a path to prosperity, security, and dignity for all involved. If the parties can agree on this framework as a basis for negotiations, the potential for both the Israelis and the Palestinians and the region is unlimited.”

The 181-page document details conceptual maps of a Future Palestine State and the State of Israel. Palestinians have unreservedly rejected the plan as has Iran whose Foreign Minister said the plan was “sleepwalking into a catastrophe’

Javed Zarif actually went on to juxtapose a map of apartheid South Africa with Trump’s current plan asking whether or not Mandela could have imagined a return of apartheid to liberated South Africa.

“Could Mandela ever have imagined re-emergence of BANTUSTANS, decades after liberation of South Africa? “Vision for Peace” looks more like “Highway to Hell”.

“We Muslims need to wake up: The U.S. never was—and can never be—anything resembling an honest broker,” his follow-up tweet read.

30 years after the fall of South African apartheid, Trump and Netanyahu are imposing their own #apartheidplan on Palestinians, complete with segregated Jewish-only settlements built on stolen Palestinian land. pic.twitter.com/OhoTAQykgO — IMEU (@theIMEU) January 28, 2020

Trump’s “Vision for Peace” would permanently trap Palestinians in bantustans, cementing Israeli apartheid.



But we will never surrender our rights and our land.



Inspired by the movement that helped end apartheid in South Africa, we call for international pressure through #BDS. pic.twitter.com/vhyYycIt3P — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) January 29, 2020

Hi. Jew here. Israeli Jew. Trump and Netanyahu's “vision of peace” is a vision of permanent apartheid. Every Jew in the world who claims to care about democracy, human rights, and racism should be outraged that this atrocity is perpetuated in their name. Free Palestine. — Abraham Gutman? (@abgutman) January 28, 2020

I just went through the Trump“Peace plan.” Sick joke. Palestinians are being offered no state at all, just the box a state came in. Israel will be left in complete control of the entire area from the river to the sea. Pure apartheid. Makes massive future conflicts inevitable. — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) January 28, 2020

Want to understand why Trump’s Middle East plan is racist & enshrines apartheid in the holy land? Try replacing the words “Israel” with “White people” & the word “Palestine/Palestinian” with Black people & then re-read the plan. Here are some examples: #DealOfTheCentury (thread) — Fadi Quran (@fadiquran) January 28, 2020