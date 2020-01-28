Leprosy re-emerges as global health challenge [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Leprosy, an infectious disease that causes severe, disfiguring skin sores and nerve damage in the arms, legs, and skin areas around the body has re-emerged as a global health challenge.
“Too many women and children affected by leprosy – also known as Hansen’s disease – are victims of stereotypes, physical and verbal abuse, delays of diagnosis and lack of adequate care”. UN Special Rapporteur on the elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and their family members Alice Cruz said this on Sunday as the globe marked World Leprosy Day.
The day was observed to raise awareness about the disease and those affected by it.
00:49
China's coronavirus: African countries on alert; Ethiopian tasked to 'act'
06:39
World's worst measles epidemic kills 6,000 in DRC [Morning Call]
Go to video
Visit Chad, Botswana, Egypt in 2020: National Geographic
00:48
Eastern DR Congo records 20 Ebola cases in three days
06:21
WHO tackles HIV drug resistance in Africa [Morning Call]
Go to video
Over 5000 deaths in 2019: Measles beats Ebola fatalities in DRC