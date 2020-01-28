Welcome to Africanews

Legislative election campaigns begin in Cameroon [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Campaigns for Cameroon’s legislative and municipal elections slated for February 9, began on Saturday.

180 seats in the National Assembly are open for contest from 360 voting communities in Cameroon.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

