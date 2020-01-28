Legislative election campaigns begin in Cameroon [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Campaigns for Cameroon’s legislative and municipal elections slated for February 9, began on Saturday.
180 seats in the National Assembly are open for contest from 360 voting communities in Cameroon.
