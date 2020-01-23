U.N. chief urges Libyan factions to firm up ceasefire deal

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday urged Libya’s warring parties to quickly conclude a cease-fire agreement.

A fragile truce, brokered by Russia and Turkey is largely holding in the north African country. UN chief António Guterres briefed the security council on Tuesday. He told reporters that parties needed to quickly agree a comprehensive ceasefire and move to find a political solution to the conflict.

Addressing the Council, António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations said: “This is a major step. It was for the first time possible to sit around the table, all those countries that have a direct or indirect influence in relation to the conflict …

“… and to commit them to non-interference, to commit them to support the ceasefire, to commit them to the arms embargo, to commit them to support the political process, no violations of international humanitarian law or human rights law.

“To commit them to support the reform of the economic and security institutions of the country, is, of course, extremely important. But this is just the beginning.”

Last Sunday, leaders of 12 countries and world bodies agreed to work to find a solution to the unrest in Libya at a conference in Berlin.

The country is caught between two administration – a Tripoli government backed by the United Nations and another based in Beghazi headed by a renegade military commander, Khalifa Haftar.