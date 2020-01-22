Russians pay respect to Vladimir Lenin, Soviet Union's first leader [No Comment]

Hundreds of Russian Communist Party supporters on Tuesday marched to Vladimir Lenin’s mausoleum to mark the 96th anniversary of his death. Party supporters gathered at Mosow’s Red Square to lay flowers outside the tomb where the embalmed body of Lenin – the Soviet Union’s first leader – remains on view. Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov gave a speech, describing Lenin as a revolutionary, saying he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would study Lenin’s legacy.