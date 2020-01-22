Oil market responds to US-Iran tensions [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the key Iranian general, in a US air strike has led to a reassessment of risk: oil prices have risen to $70 a barrel, gold is at its highest price for seven years and equity markets have sold off across the world.
Energy expert and executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk examines how the tensions are affecting the African oil market.@NyashaKMutizwa
