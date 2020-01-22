Madagascar opens up senior govt positions to public [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A major recruitment campaign for senior government officials has begun in Madagascar. Interested persons since January 12 can apply for positions in an online platform.
It includes positions for director of service in ministries, governor, ambassador, adviser to the president, and ministers.
Interested persons have until Friday January 24th to submit their applications.
So, what is the assumed goal of this initiative? And how likely are other countries of the continent to follow this model?
