Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Madagascar opens up senior govt positions to public [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A major recruitment campaign for senior government officials has begun in Madagascar. Interested persons since January 12 can apply for positions in an online platform.

It includes positions for director of service in ministries, governor, ambassador, adviser to the president, and ministers.

Interested persons have until Friday January 24th to submit their applications.

So, what is the assumed goal of this initiative? And how likely are other countries of the continent to follow this model?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..