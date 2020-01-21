Welcome to Africanews

South African Airways cancels flights as financial woes deepens

with Bloomberg

South Africa

South African Airways financial crisis deepens, forcing the airline to cancel several local and international flights Tuesday.

Eight more flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town will be cut this week. Twenty between Johannesburg and Durban, the airline said in emailed statement.

Ten flights between Johannesburg and Munich were also canceled.

SAA will be reviewing further possible flight-schedule amendments over the coming days.

Placed into bankruptcy protection last month, the SAA is waiting for the government to fulfill a pledge to provide it with some 2 billion rand or $138 million life line. This will enable it to keep flying.

The Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees the airline said it is working to raise the money.

