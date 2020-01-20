Chelsea's Rüdiger says 'Sierra Leone is home', donates $100,000 towards education

Chelsea and German international Antonio Rudiger has donated $100,000 towards free education project by the Sierra Leone government. The player said it was his contribution towards the development of the country of his parentage.

He made the donation when he met with President Julius Maada Bio in London on the sidelines of the ongoing UK-Africa Investment Summit.

Rudiger said he was donating the money as his modest contribution to the President’s flagship project, which aims to support over two million children in primary and secondary schools in the West African nation.

He further stressed the importance of education to the human capital development of a nation, adding that that was the bedrock for every national development.

“Sierra Leone is my home. I’m not the talking type of a person, I am about action. You can count on us and do not hesitate. We are here to support your vision and agenda, especially on education. I am ready to take on my responsibility to change the narrative and image of Sierra Leone,” he said.

The player’s links to Sierra Leone is via his parents who fled Sierra Leone during the war and resettled in Germany. Rüdiger assured the President that he was committed to supporting his government’s effort at rebranding the natural resource-rich country with huge potentials for investments.

The Minister of Education, Dr Moinina David Sengeh who was present at the ceremony stressed that the funds will put to best use. First Lady Fatima Bio, who has been a strong advocate for girl child education and protection was also present. The player presented customized jerseys to the First Couple.

Rudiger’s humanitarian work back “home” goes beyond this donation given that he has in the last few years paid for corrective surgeries for children with cleft lips and burns.