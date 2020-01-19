Libya: Pro-Haftar forces block oil exports

On the eve of the international summit in Berlin to relaunch peace process in Libya, supporters of Khalifa Haftar, the eastern Libyan commander have hit hard.

On Saturday morning, his forces blocked the country’s main oil terminals in order to economically cripple the UN-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli.

In a press release, the National Oil Company reported a halt of exports in the ports known as “oil crescent”.

It stated that this blockade will cause the country’s production to fall from 1.3 million barrels per day to 500,000 barrels. The shortfall will cost $55 million per day, the company added.

Pro-Haftar forces justified their action of blocking the ports of Brega, Ras Lanouf, Al-Sedra and Al-Hariga. They said it was a sign of protest against the Turkish intervention in Libya.

According to them, the oil revenues distributed by the Government of National Unity were being used to pay fighters from outside the country, particularly from Ankara.

AFP