Guinea police stations torched amid deadly anti-Conde protests

Incidents in Guinea continue to escalate as security forces clash with protesters seeking President Alpha Conde to step down before elections slated for this year. Two police stations were torched by irate protesters in the town of Pita.

As at Wednesday, reports confirmed that another victim had died in the protests bringing to two the number of deaths. A 21-year-old student Elhadj Mamadou Sow, was killed earlier on Tuesday, an uncle and a doctor confirmed.

Jean-Tamba Tonguino, an opposition voice said: “Today, these crises that are only repeating themselves, really it is we the people who are endorsing it. Every time there is a demonstration, there are deaths. “

The beauty of democracy is alternation. We're not against Alpha (Condé), we're against any system that fails to make democracy work.

Mass demonstrations have rocked the west African nation since mid-October 2019, fueled by opposition to planned constitutional reforms that might extend President Alpha Conde’s tenure.

“The beauty of democracy is alternation. We’re not against Alpha (Condé), we’re against any system that fails to make democracy work,” Tonguino stressed.

At least 20 civilians and one gendarme have been killed and scores have been arrested since the start of protests.

The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) organizing the protests is convinced that the President intends to seek a third term in office through a new draft constitution that he has submitted.

The 81 year old leader has neither confirmed nor denied the claims but has argued that the colonial-era constitution needs to be changed.