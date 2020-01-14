Zimbabwe - China relations on solid foundation - Mnangagwa

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi met with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his visit to the southern African country as part of his Africa tour.

Relations between the two countries has been strong as Harare continues to look East with biting sanctions from the West – the European Union and the united States.

Despite being on vacation, President Mnangagwa made time to meet with the Chinese diplomat stressing after their meeting that relations were growing stronger.

“He is very happy about the visit and he is very happy with the occasion to go over our relations between the People’s Republic of China and Zimbabwe on all issues and he goes back home satisfied that our relations are on a solid foundation,” Mnangagwa told the media.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the latter was impressed with the direction ties between the two countries are headed.



The president did not reveal the new financial assistance but but hailed China and Zimbabwe’s “win-win cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, and mining” and vowed to explore new areas of cooperation.

The two countries had a spat after they differred on the aid money that Zimbabwe received from the Asian nation. Zimbabwe claimed to have received $3.6 million in aid 40 times lower than the figure claimed by China.

Zimbabwe was the final step in Wang Yi’s tour of Africa, that also took him to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya and Burundi.