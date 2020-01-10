CAF awards: African or abroad based performances?

We continue to bring you opinions and thinking patterns emanating from the CAF awards 2019.

Sadio Mane has been decorated by CAF as the best male footballer of 2019 that was on Tuesday in Egypt. The award criteria has left divided opinions and has somehow touched the credibility of the awards.

Joining me is a collection of African sports Journalist across the continent.

The question is simple do the awards reflect an African based or an abroad based performance.

The CAF best 11 for 2019 on that list we do not have any player who plays on the continent, we even have players who did not take part in the Afcon 2019.

Let us know what you think about the criteria of the CAF awards , as there exist a dichotomy as to whether they favor more of player performances with club, than with their national teams on the continent.

