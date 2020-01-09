World's worst measles epidemic kills 6,000 in DRC [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
The number of people killed by measles in the past year in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has passed 6,000 according to the World Health Organization.
This makes it the world’s largest and fastest moving epidemic.
So what efforts are underway to contain the highly contagious infectious disease? WHO epidemiologist Dr Vincent Sodjinou tells us more.
From the same country
