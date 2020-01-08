Uganda police thwart MP Bobi Wine's scheduled gathering - again

Ugandan police on Wednesday chased organizers of opposition “People Power Movement” as they undertook grounds preparation for political consultations by leader, Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi.

The Daily Monitor reported that the coordinators went to venue of the meeting, the Grand Pacific Hotel in Lira town, but were chased away by police who had been deployed overnight to block the consultative exercise.

An unfazed Bobi Wine is however reported to have headed to Lira “but police have cordoned off Grand Pacific Hotel, the venue for the consultative meeting claiming his team did not obtain written permission from the management of the hotel allowing them to use the facility;” Daily Monitor added.

Police in Lira town have intercepted Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in attempt to block his scheduled consultative meeting ahead of 2021 presidential elections https://t.co/xiie0mosU0 #MonitorUpdates by Alex Esagala pic.twitter.com/7GaLM2469t — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) January 8, 2020

Bobi Wine was on Monday arrested on charges of unlawful assembly and inadequate preparations for his consultation event. The singer-turned-politician was detained along with a host of collaborators whiles police sprayed teargas to disperse his protesting supporters.

He had publicly announced that he was beginning a series of public meetings ahead of presidential elections next year. Police said such events were meant to be held in closed and not open spaces.

Fred Enanga, Ugandan police spokesperson confirmed the arrests: “The members of parliament who were together with honourable Robert Kyagulanyi, we have two others, honourable Asuman Basalirwa and honourable Latif Ssebagala.

“So those are the ones who are with us. I think we shall have to record their statements and get to release them on police bond.”

Some of the detainees were subsequently granted bail. Bobi Wine is not new to arrests, he has already been detained a number of times. He has had numerous attempts to hold concerts blocked since he was elected as an MP in 2017.