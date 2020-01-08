Anti-Conde protests: Guineans resume marches over constitutional tweaks

Guinea
Thousands of Guineans took to the streets on Monday in a new anti-government protest, with partisan violence injuring at least 12 people in the country’s east.
The West African country has been hit by rolling protests since mid-October over concerns President Alpha Conde plans to stay in office for a third term.
Wearing the opposition colour red, protesters carried placards reading “No to a new constitution” and “No to a third mandate for Alpha Conde”.
Conde, 81, announced a new draft constitution last month, but which critics fear he will use to pursue a third term.
About 20 people have died since the protests began, according to an AFP tally, and one gendarme has also been killed.
AGENCIES
