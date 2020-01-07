Welcome to Africanews

Ugandan president's jungle trek dismissed as campaign stunt [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is on a six-day march through the jungle to re-trace the route through which his guerrilla forces seized power three decades ago.

Critics have dismissed this action as a bid to rally support ahead of 2021 elections.

Africanews senior journalist Ronald Kato explains further.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

