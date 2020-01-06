Welcome to Africanews

Roadside bomb kills children on bus in Burkina Faso [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

At least 14 people including 7 students were killed after a roadside bomb blew up a bus in the north-west.

The incident comes less than 2 weeks after 35 civilians were killed in a suspected jihadist attack on a military base and a week before a G5 Sahel meeting to be held in Pau, France.

Africanews correspondent Salouka Boureima gives us the details.

