Roadside bomb kills children on bus in Burkina Faso [Morning Call]

At least 14 people including 7 students were killed after a roadside bomb blew up a bus in the north-west.
The incident comes less than 2 weeks after 35 civilians were killed in a suspected jihadist attack on a military base and a week before a G5 Sahel meeting to be held in Pau, France.
Africanews correspondent Salouka Boureima gives us the details.
