Niger, Tunisia among latest non-permanent members of U.N. Security Council

Niger and Tunisia took their non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council joining three other new members joining the Council.

The five incoming members of the Security Council – Vietnam, Estonia, Tunisia, Niger and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – on Thursday participated in a flag ceremony marking the start of their two-year terms.

Abdou Abarry, Permanent Representative of Niger to the United Nations said: “Niger’s priorities in the Security Council will be in relation to national issues, sub- regional and the region at large: war against terrorism, the issue of global peace and security, climate change impact on the security and development, situation of women and children in armed conflict.”

For his part, Moncef Baati, Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations said: “Proud of its democratic transition and the responsibility it entails, Tunisia is determined to accomplish its mission with commitment and dedication and in accordance with the values and principles of the charter which have always guided its foreign policy.”

The Security Council has 15 members, five of them permanent and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly. Under the Charter of the United Nations, all Member States are obligated to comply with Council decisions.