Libya crisis: Egypt slams Turkey's military deployment plans

Egypt on Thursday strongly condemned a vote by Turkey’s parliament to allow a troop deployment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt said any such deployment could “negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region” and called on the international community to urgently respond to the move.

Turky parliament had approved a bill to deploy troops to Libya in support of the embattled United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition legislators.

However, the government has not revealed details about the possible Turkish deployment. The motion allows the government to decide on the scope, amount and timing of any mission.