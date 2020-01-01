Welcome to Africanews

Congo's veteran president Denis Sassou Nguesso set to run anew in 2021 [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been chosen by his party to run again for the top job in 2021, having already led the central African country for a total of 35 years.

His re-election in 2016 sparked violence in a country where most of the five million people live below the poverty line despite huge oil reserves.

Africanews correspondent Laudes Martial gives us the reactions from the Congolese capital Brazzaville.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

