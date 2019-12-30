Guinea-Bissau: Who will succeed José Mario Vaz? [Press review]

Please select your experience
We kick off this press review with a look at the second round of the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau.
06:50
Ivory Coast seeks arrest of presidential candidate Guillaume Soro [Morning Call]
05:17
What will Francois Bozizé's return mean for the Central African Republic? [Morning Call]
Go to video
Algeria: Two former prime ministers under Bouteflika regime to run for presidency
01:14
Botswana pulls off all-round incident free general election
Go to video
Mozambique's Renamo wants election results cancelled
01:53
Election results in Tunisia start trickling in