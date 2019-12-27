Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

At least 30 killed amid clashes in Central African Republic's capital Bangui [Morning Call]

At least 30 killed amid clashes in Central African Republic's capital Bangui [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

According to local officials, at least 30 people were killed in clashes between militiamen and traders in Bangui on Thursday..

A rapid response force has reportedly been deployed to the area to reassert control, according to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Africanews correspondent Crispin Dembassa-Kete gives us a breakdown of the situation in Bangui.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..