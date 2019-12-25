Welcome to Africanews

Guinea opposition vows to boycott, 'prevent' legislative polls [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

The opposition in the West African state of Guinea vowed on Monday to boycott legislative elections set for February and prevent them from taking place, in a dispute focused on the country’s electoral roll.

We hear from the executive secretary of the opposition UFDG party, Aliou Condé.

