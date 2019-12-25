Guinea opposition vows to boycott, 'prevent' legislative polls [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The opposition in the West African state of Guinea vowed on Monday to boycott legislative elections set for February and prevent them from taking place, in a dispute focused on the country’s electoral roll.
We hear from the executive secretary of the opposition UFDG party, Aliou Condé.@NyashaKMutizwa
