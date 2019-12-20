East Africa wins big at first-ever Global Refugee Forum

World leaders and ministers were joined by partners from the private and development sectors at the first-ever Global Refugee Forum.

The summit which took place in Switzerland saw a number of significant pledges made, including a $2.5 billion commitment from the World Bank.

They also set a $100 million grant for play-based learning solutions for pre-primary and primary school aged children impacted by the protracted humanitarian crises in East Africa.

Several other Foundations announced that by 2022, they will support 2,500 refugees through job training and language skills initiatives in 30 countries.

One of the key leaders of government present was the Somali Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khaire who was praised by head of the United Nations refugee agency as a model of a refugee who has risen to help solve the crisis of his country – a major contributor to refugee numbers.