What will Francois Bozizé's return mean for the Central African Republic? [Morning Call]

In exile after being driven from power in 2013, François Bozizé returned to Bangui.

One year before the presidential election scheduled for the end of 2020, could his return redraw the political landscape in the Central African Republic?

Secretary general of the Kwa na Kwa party (KNK), Bertin Bea, spoke to our correspondent in Bangui to give his take on Bozizé‘s return.