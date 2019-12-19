Madagascar mining chamber criticises plan to raise mineral taxes [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
To improve the contribution of the mining sector to the national economy, the Malagasy government is revising its mining code with a resulting increase in mineral taxes.
The draft law was rejected by operators in the sector who fear a decline in the country’s attractiveness if market access conditions for investors are tightened.
Malagasy industry researcher Zo Randriamaro underlines the sector operators’ concerns.
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Zimbabwe threatens disconnections to recover $77m power debt
05:02
Understanding Zambia's plans to tax Netflix
04:18
Cameroon discovers 300 mining sites [Business Africa]
Go to video
South Africa mine boasts highest rare earth grade
Go to video
Zambia asks Glencore to reverse mine shaft closures
Go to video
Zambia delays new sales tax until January 2020