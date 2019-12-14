Welcome to Africanews

Sudan: Bashir sentenced to two years "house arrest" for corruption

Sudan

Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was sentenced by a court in Khartoum on Saturday to two years in “house arrest” for corruption, a few months after being dismissed by the army under pressure from the street.

Mr. Béchir, 75, dismissed on April 11 after 30 years in power, had been tried by a “special court” since August for funds collected from Saudi Arabia.

