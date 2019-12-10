Welcome to Africanews

Senegal: Documentary revealing corruption [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

A group of young Senegalese journalists known as ‘La Maison des Reporters’ (house of reporters) have tasked themselves to reveal corruption within the West African nation.

In their first documentary published over the weekend on social media, the group points out the deep acts of corruption that have crept into the Senegalese daily life.

Founder of the group Moussa Ngom tells us how this group and the documentary came about in a moment.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

