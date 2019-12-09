South African Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

An African was crowned Miss Universe 2019 over the weekend and she was in the person of South African Zozibini Tunzi. She emerged top of the pack after a night of colourful displays and gruelling aptitude events.

She incorporated colours of the South African flag in her costumes scaling through the different rounds till she was eventually crowned. She was handed the crown by out gone queen Catriona Gray.

Gray, 2018 winner, sandwiches Zozibini and another South African former winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters who won the crown in 2017.

She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are.

The final took place at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, GA USA. Runners-up were Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson and Miss Mexico, Sofía Aragón.

Brief: Who is Zozibini Tunzi

The brief biography of the 26-year-old winner who is from Tsolo read: “Zozibini Tunzi is a passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender based violence.

“She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are.”

Ms Tunzi had been a strong voice in campaigning against gender-based violence, GBV, in South Africa. She had at a point urged South African men to write what she described as love letters to the country’s women.

The country has some of the highest rates of GBV figures across Africa. In her response to what young girls needed most in growing up, she cited leadership.

“It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time not because we don’t want to but because of what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world,” she said.

Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it.

May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.

I am #MissUniverse2019. pic.twitter.com/gMkjmVCabo — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) December 9, 2019

About the Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to realize their goals through experiences that build self- confidence and create opportunities for success.

They are the organizers of three main pageants: MISS UNIVERSE, MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA which according to their website provides the approximately 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to effect positive change personally, professionally and philanthropically as inspirational leaders and role models.