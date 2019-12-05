Uganda's anti-corruption march helped patrons keep fit - President

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni says an extra benefit that citizens who joined an anti-corruption walk in the capital Kampala got was being able to exercise their bodies.

Thousands of civil servants, police officers and supporters of the government took part in the December 4 march in Kampala. It ended with keep fit exercises at the end point.

The president’s social media handle posted photos of the former military man engaged in the exercise routines. He said the march “symbolises our willingness to fight corruption.

Additionally, this walk has been a fitness exercise. The increase in cases of diabetes, heart diseases especially in urban areas is because people eat too much and do not exercise.

The same time when the march was taking place, over in another part of Kampala, the police thwarted a rival protest organized by the main opposition candidate, Kizza Besigye, for the same reason.

Wednesday’s march however attracted tons of criticisms from some citizens and split opinion in the country.

While the government machinery referred to it as an act of great commitment, members of the opposition said it is a sour joke, implying that the president uses corruption to stay in power.

Since his rise to power in 1986, Museveni and his government have regularly been at the centre of cases involving the misappropriation of public funds.