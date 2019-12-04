Gabon: Anti-corruption drive in full force [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Former head of cabinet Brice Laccruche Alihanga was arrested on Tuesday as president Ali Bongo pushes on with his anti-corruption drive.
Dubbed ‘Operation Mamba’, the campaign has led to several former government officials being investigated for embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.
Africanews correspondent Gerauds Wilfried Obangomé gives us more details.
