Cameroon: 15 supporters of Maurice Kamto jailed [Morning Call]

Defense lawyers for 15 convicted supporters of key opposition figure and presidential candidate Maurice Kamto, say they will appeal their sentencing given by the courts on Friday.
The 15 opposition members were sentenced to six months in prison. The defense claims they were sentenced for “rebellious action and illegal protest”.
