Jacob Zuma loses appeal in corruption trial

A court in South Africa has rejected an appeal by ex-president Jacob Zuma over his corruption trial.

In a brief verdict on Friday, the High Court of Pietermaritzburg ruled Zuma’s appeal inadmissable.

The court also rejected the request for appeal filed by the French defense and electronics group, Thales in the same case.

Zuma, who ruled South Africa between 2009 and 2018, is accused of receiving nearly 245,000 euros as kick-back for a huge arms contract worth 3 billion euros in 1999. He was then vice president.

Zuma and Thales have repeatedly denied the allegations. Zuma and Thales still have the possibility to appeal to the Supreme Court and the Constitutional court, according to a legal expert who spoke to AFP.

As at the time of filing this report, their lawyers have not announced any decision.

AFP