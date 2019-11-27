Namibians vote in presidential, National Assembly elections

Namibians go to the polls today to elect a president and members of the country’s 96-seater National Assembly.

Thousands of voters are expected to cast their ballots across the over 4,000 polling units in 14 regions of the southern African nation.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia, ECN, has urged all eligible citizens to turn out to cast their ballots and help entrench the electoral and democratic culture of the country.

Notemba Tjipueja, ECN Chair said: “The ECN is urging all eligible Namibian vote to go to the polling stations to cast their vote. to be eligible to vote to use his right to vote, guaranteed to every one Namibia citizen to elect their representatives at national level.”

The commission has also promised to deliver a credible elections despite the opposition concerns over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), claiming the absence of paper records raises prospects of fraud.

“There have been no problems with the use of the EVMs (electronic voting machines) in any of the elections that we have There have been no malfunctioning of the EVMs in any of the elections we have held, so that is the factual position,” the elections chief stressed.

Incumbent President Hage Geingob and ten other candidates are vying for the top seat in one of the most mineral-rich country.

A look at the key figures involved