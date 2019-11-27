Guinea-Bissau presidential election heads to run-off, incumbent eliminated

Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau’s electoral commision announced results of Sunday’s presidential election which show that former Guinea-Bissau Prime Ministers Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Cissoko Embalo are through to the run-off after winning the most votes in the Nov. 24 first-round poll.
Incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz was eliminated after receiving only 12 percent of the vote, indicating public dissatisfaction with his tenure that was marred by political infighting, regular high-level sackings and corruption that came to a head in the run-up to the vote.
