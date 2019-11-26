Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck as China explores 6G [SciTech]

In this week’s episode of SciTech, we explore several stories including the visits to Ethiopia by Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

We hear what experts think about Elon Musk’s latest adventure, the Cybertruck pickup, plus why is America’s space program NASA is developing what it hopes will become the first all-electric experimental aircraft.

While a 9-year old Belgian boy is on track to become the world’s youngest university graduate when he completes a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Eindhoven’s University of Technology in Netherlands, China has officially started the research on the 6G telecommunications technology.