82-year old woman ''overpowers' an intruder

Willie Murphy was getting ready for bed Thursday at her home in Rochester, New York. A man pounded on the door and said he needed an ambulance, Murphy said.

She called police but wouldn’t open the door. Then, she said, the man broke in and skulked through the dark house.

She clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and was beating him with a broom when police arrived.

He's laying down already 'cause I had really did a number on that man.

‘‘He was outside saying’please call an ambulance because I’m sick. I’m sick.(…)I expected a loud noise and I thought to myself: what is this? The young man came into my house, broke the door. I’m alone and I’m old but guess how solid I am. I took this table and went to jump on it and guess what? The table broke. He’s laying down already ‘cause I had really did a number on that man,’‘ the 82-year old bodybuilder said.

The man got his ambulance ride, after all. He was sent to a hospital.

Murphy works out almost daily at Rochester’s Maplewood YMCA and said she can deadlift 225 pounds. This is more than twice her weight. She can do one-handed pullups and one-handed pushups.

She won the World Natural Powerlifting Federation Lifter of the Year award in 2014.

Murphy said she hopes her story inspires people of all ages.

AP