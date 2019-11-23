TODAY IN HISTORY: Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf declared 1st elected female President in Africa

Liberia
Liberia’s President-elect Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf waves to supporters in Monrovia November 23, 2005. Johnson-Sirleaf became the first woman to be elected head of state of an African country on Wednesday when she was declared the winner of a presidential run-off.
The first elected female head of state in Africa.— Political Trivia NG (@TriviaNg) November 17, 2019
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (born 29 October 1938) is a Liberian politician who served as the 24th President of Liberia from 2006 to 2018. pic.twitter.com/0KiWVP8WZk
There is no limit to what a woman can achieve.#Woomen #Empowerment— Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (@MaEllenSirleaf) October 26, 2019
We ask justice, we ask equality, we ask that all the civil and political rights that belong to all citizens, be guaranteed to us and our daughters.— Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (@MaEllenSirleaf) August 20, 2019
01:19
Presidential election in chaotic Guinea-Bissau could resolve political impasse
Go to video
Algerian protesters say 'there will not be a vote' as election loom
01:04
Tunisia PM visits Algiers, talks economy, security issues
02:10
Le Petit Chef delights Johannesburg
Go to video
Lagos Art residency program opens
Go to video
Meet Mozambique's four Presidential candidates for the Tuesday election