Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa police arrest ANC legislator on corruption charge

South Africa police arrest ANC legislator on corruption charge

South Africa

Police in South Africa on Thursday arrested and charged a senior lawmaker from the country’s ruling African National Congress party, over corruption.

Bongani Bongo, a former state security minister under former president Jacob Zuma, is accused of interfering with an inquiry into corruption at state power utility Eskom, police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters.

Bongo allegedly asked the inquiry’s evidence leader to go on sick leave in 2017 to frustrate its progress, Mulaudzi said.

Bongo, who was not immediately available for comment, chairs parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs.

He appeared in court in Cape Town and was released on bail of 5,000 rand ($338.70), Mulaudzi said, adding Bongo was due back in court on Jan. 31.

Should this high-profile trial lead to a conviction, it might lend credence to president Cyril Ramaphosa’s fight against corruption.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..