South Africa police arrest ANC legislator on corruption charge

Police in South Africa on Thursday arrested and charged a senior lawmaker from the country’s ruling African National Congress party, over corruption.

Bongani Bongo, a former state security minister under former president Jacob Zuma, is accused of interfering with an inquiry into corruption at state power utility Eskom, police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters.

Bongo allegedly asked the inquiry’s evidence leader to go on sick leave in 2017 to frustrate its progress, Mulaudzi said.

Bongo, who was not immediately available for comment, chairs parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs.

He appeared in court in Cape Town and was released on bail of 5,000 rand ($338.70), Mulaudzi said, adding Bongo was due back in court on Jan. 31.

Should this high-profile trial lead to a conviction, it might lend credence to president Cyril Ramaphosa’s fight against corruption.