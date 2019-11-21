Mali holds funeral service for 30 slain soldiers

Mali
A funeral service has been held for the slain soldiers in Mali. The Defence Ministry held the service for the 30 soldiers in the city of Gao.
The soldiers were killed this week during an attack on an army patrol by extremists near the border with Niger.
Malian army spokesman said the toll rose from 24 to 30 from Monday’s mug.
The deadly attack occurred in Tabankort in the northeastern Gao region while soldiers from Mali and Niger were carrying out a joint operation to track extremists.
Women held protests in Gao and Sikasso in the south on Wednesday to pressure the government to better protect soldiers.
More than 100 Malian soldiers have died in the past two months in attacks by armed groups linked to organizations such as the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.
AP
