Developing tourism in Ivory Coast [Business Africa]

Access to funds for operators of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Ivory Coast is still insufficient. It is a huge setback for stakeholders.

SME’s make up over 90 percent of the informal sector here. But they contribute only about 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Players including the Confederation of Large Enterprises of Ivory Coast, are asking the Ivorian government to tackle issues like high tax burden and improve infrastructure.

And the Ivorian government is hoping to draw in about 4 – 5 million visitors by 2025. Authorities say they are working to ensure improved infrastructure. This is key to the development of the tourism industry in this West African nation.

There's everything you need in Côte d'Ivoire. I encourage tourists to come.

Locals are joining efforts by the government and stakeholders on a drive to have you place the country on your next destination bucket list.