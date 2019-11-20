Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Jumia folds up Cameroon operations [Morning Call]

Jumia folds up Cameroon operations [Morning Call]

The Morning Call

E-commerce giant Jumia on Monday folded up its operations in Cameroon without prior information but the move confirmed rumours that had been making the rounds for weeks.

Dubbed “the Amazon of Africa”, Jumia’s shares have tumbled from its Wall Street debut price of $14.50 in April and its last week’s third-quarter results missed revenue estimates for the second time in three quarters.

The move means the firing of its entire staff despite no official information from its management.

Cameroon becomes the third African country in which it has folded up e-commerce operations. The earlier two being in Gabon and Congo Republic.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..