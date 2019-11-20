Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Ghana turns to Boeing in bid to relaunch airline, Air Senegal buys 8 Airbuses

Ghana turns to Boeing in bid to relaunch airline, Air Senegal buys 8 Airbuses

Ghana

The Republic of Ghana and Boeing signed a provisional order for three 787-9 Dreamliners on Tuesday at the Dubai Airshow.

Ghana intends to launch a new airline, the minister of aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, told reporters, in which the government will hold a 10% stake and the rest will be held by the private sector.

In other news, Air Senegal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eight Airbus’ A220 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Ibrahima Kane said the planes would allow the airline to fly routes to Europe and West Africa when deliveries start in 2021.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..