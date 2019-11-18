Welcome to Africanews

Young Nigerians embrace savings, investment culture with app [Inspire Africa]

Jerry Bambi

A new interest by young and savvy Nigerians through savings and investment using an app. And, the story of Laura Sen a Cameroonian woman working to improve packaging of ‘Made in Cameroon’ products. Plus later on the show Congolese honey producer Moise Ngouambi.

