Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwandan politician banned from polls quits her party, founds another

Rwandan politician banned from polls quits her party, founds another

Rwanda

A Rwandan opposition leader says she has quit as chief of the political party she founded and is launching a new one.

Victoire Ingabire says she is leaving the FDU-Inkingi party weeks after police interrogated her over a possible connection to an attack in a popular tourist area near Congo that killed at least 14 people. Police killed 19 assailants.

Ingabire says she told police she doesn’t believe in armed struggle.

FDU-Inkingi is part of P5 grouping of political organizations that Rwanda’s government calls a terrorist organization. Earlier this year a United Nations experts report indicated that P5 has a rebel group operating in Congo.

Ingabire has been barred from contesting elections but says she hopes her new Development And Liberty For All party will be allowed to register.

AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..