Rwandan politician banned from polls quits her party, founds another

Rwanda
A Rwandan opposition leader says she has quit as chief of the political party she founded and is launching a new one.
Victoire Ingabire says she is leaving the FDU-Inkingi party weeks after police interrogated her over a possible connection to an attack in a popular tourist area near Congo that killed at least 14 people. Police killed 19 assailants.
Ingabire says she told police she doesn’t believe in armed struggle.
FDU-Inkingi is part of P5 grouping of political organizations that Rwanda’s government calls a terrorist organization. Earlier this year a United Nations experts report indicated that P5 has a rebel group operating in Congo.
Ingabire has been barred from contesting elections but says she hopes her new Development And Liberty For All party will be allowed to register.
AP
Go to video
Rwanda, Namibia, Ethiopia named among world's top 30 travel destinations
Go to video
Rwanda won't stampede judicial process over jailed soldiers - Govt to UK MPs
Go to video
Rwanda's Kagame appoints new army chief, foreign, interior ministers
Go to video
Rwanda pilots VW's electric cars as eGolf model hits Kigali streets
04:46
Rwanda uses technology to power 'Made in Africa' ambitions [SciTech]
01:43
NBA opens new facility in Rwanda