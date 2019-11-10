Pope urges South Sudan to seek unity, prays for Bolivia

Pope Francis has urged South Sudanese leaders to seek unity and overcome their differences.

In front of thousands of faithful gathered at the St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Pontiff invited them to pray for unity in the East African nation, which has been torn apart since its independence.

‘‘The South Sudanese people have suffered too much in recent years and await with great hope a better future, especially the definitive end of conflicts and a lasting peace. I therefore urge the leaders to continue, without getting tired, their commitment to an inclusive dialogue in the search for consensus, for the good of the nation’‘, he said.

Last April, Pope Francis asked President Salva Kiir, and his former vice president Riek Machar, to commit to forming a unity government.

The two men recently met in Uganda in a final effort towards the formation.

South Sudan, an oil-producing country that gained independence in 2011, was plunged into civil war two years later.

The conflict has killed an estimated 400,000 people, caused famine and created the largest refugee crisis in Africa since the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

In Bolivia, the Pontiff asked the population to await with a constructive spirit and without any preconditions” results of the election review process which is currently underway.

Reuters