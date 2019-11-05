South African farmers turn to China to expand market

Citrus fruit farmers in South Africa are hoping to expand their market into China.

The farmers hope to grow the Chinese market, which currently takes up about 10 percent of South Africa’s citrus fruit exports

“I think getting more exposure, naturally we will have more possibilities and opportunities. South Africa is focusing on producing good quality fruits, and we believe the Chinese markets still value good products, consumers appreciate good quality fruit as well,” said Hendrik Warnich, citrus fruit farmer.

South Africa is expected to export a record 137 million boxes of citrus fruit this year to more than 100 countries. More than 92% of the total income of the local citrus industry comes from exports according to Business Insider South Africa