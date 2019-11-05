Liberia president celebrates Air France's 2020 return to Monrovia

Liberian president George Weah on Monday (November 4) confirmed the imminent return of Air France flights to the West African country.

“I am excited to announce the return of Air France to Liberia. This is a testament of the measures we have put in place to promote a conducive business climate – wherein we can attract more businesses and investments to Liberia,” the president said on Twitter.

He added that the move which is expected to kickoff in 2020 was an affirmation of deepening relations between the two countries and that “Liberia is open for business.”

One of the main reasons that Air France quit the Liberia route five years ago was the bad nature of the runway at Monrovia’s Roberts International Airport, RIA. Another reason was the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa at the time.

A local news portal, Front Page Africa quoted transport minister as confirming that the French national carrier was set to return.

“Mr. Jean Luc Mévellec, the airlines regional manager informed the minister that the Roberts International Airport will be among its new destinations beginning 2020,” the report said.

The erstwhile Sirleaf administration made the upgrade of the RIA a priority toward the end of her term in office, resulting in the construction of a new terminal. The airport had not had any major upgrades since 1970.

Presently, records indicate that only SN Brussels, Royal Air Maroc and other intra-African carriers ply the route. President Weah has also asked his Ethiopian counterpart to help Ethiopian – Africa’s largest and most profitable carrier – to resume flights to Monrovia.