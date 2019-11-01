Welcome to Africanews

Magistrates on indefinite strike in Algeria [Morning call]

Magistrates on indefinite strike in Algeria [Morning call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In Algeria, magistrates are on an indefinite strike which has led in particular to the postponement of judgment in a trial for some persons arrested from protests and invariably now caused a prolonged detention for them.

So why are the magistrates on strike and what are the issues concerned?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

